Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Block by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $220.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.