Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 896.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.33. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.