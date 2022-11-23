7,044 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,005,000 after buying an additional 62,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 291,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

