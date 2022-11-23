7,044 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,005,000 after buying an additional 62,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 291,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE CBRE opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.