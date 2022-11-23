Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

