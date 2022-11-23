Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $8.69 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 286,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.