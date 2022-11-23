Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,986,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858,919 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $53,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.