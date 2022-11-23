Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.