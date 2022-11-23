O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 106.9% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

