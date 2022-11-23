Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,064 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 136.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 89,788 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,337 shares of company stock worth $93,790,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

