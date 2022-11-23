Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Trane Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 127,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

TT stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

