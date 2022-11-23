O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Sysco by 136.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

