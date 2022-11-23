Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

