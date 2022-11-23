Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.