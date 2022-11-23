Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 549,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $262.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

