Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

