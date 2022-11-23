King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 11,228 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,922 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 127,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

