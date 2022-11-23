The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

SMG opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

