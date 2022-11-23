Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

