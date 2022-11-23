The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

