Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 59,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,811,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

