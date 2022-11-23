Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.55. 137,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,246,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

