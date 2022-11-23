Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 7.5%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.16. 59,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,995,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 472,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after buying an additional 408,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.