Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,971 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Devon Energy stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

