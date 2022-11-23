AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,021 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 61.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 507,146 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1,329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 472,393 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,514,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $8,721,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.