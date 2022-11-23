Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $46,024,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,331,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Open Text by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after buying an additional 1,097,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,218,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

