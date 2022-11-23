Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.