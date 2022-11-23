Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 27,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,895,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

