Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 777 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

