Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.49 Million Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of ChargePoint worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $5,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 71.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 235,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,029 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint Price Performance

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

CHPT opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.