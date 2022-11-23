Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,140 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

