Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allstate were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

