iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after buying an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $282.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

