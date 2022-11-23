Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

