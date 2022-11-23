Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,110 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 4.48% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of GMOM opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

