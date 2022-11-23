Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,525 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

