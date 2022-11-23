127,218 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.43% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.