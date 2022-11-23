iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.