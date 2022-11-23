Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,501,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $36,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,384,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after acquiring an additional 321,582 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

