Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

