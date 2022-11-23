Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

