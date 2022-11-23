Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,906 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 133,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

