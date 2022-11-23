Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 87 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,706,437 shares of company stock worth $1,125,205,624. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.43.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day moving average is $241.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

