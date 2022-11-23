Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 624,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,167.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 416,153 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

