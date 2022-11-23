Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 27,492 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FALN opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.