iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70.

