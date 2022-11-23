Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,926 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 164,641 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,416,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

