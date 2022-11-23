Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

