Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXP opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.