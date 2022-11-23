King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 208 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $385.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $693.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.20. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.