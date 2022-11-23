iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

